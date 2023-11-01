Floki vs Bitget: Unraveling the new controversy over TokenFi listing

Upon further scrutiny, Bitget said it found more red flags such as “an opaque token economy and an unclear vesting schedule.”its stance. In a long and strongly-worded post, Floki claimed several lapses on the part of Bitget during the entire process.

Floki said that it asked centralized exchanges (CEXes) not to list TokenFi until at least seven days of it going live on DEXes. This was because a vote regarding the listing of the token was pending with the Floki decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

While other exchanges accepted this arrangement, Bitget went ahead and announced a listing as soon as the launch details were made public last week, Floki alleged. Furthermore, Floki said that Bitget listed a fake replica of original TOKEN before it was made available for trading on-chain. Hence, users weren’t able to send these assets to their wallets.on unauthorized listings. Long story short, Floki accused crypto exchange Bitget of enabling fraudulent purchases of fake TOKEN on its platform.

The controversy continued to grab the attention of industry observers. Meanwhile, the hype around TOKEN failed to diminish. The tokenization platform token exploded 63559% since its launch, data fromof its value amidst allegations and counter-allegations. The price dip reversed the gains made following the announcement of the project last week.Aniket is a full-time journalist at AMB Crypto.

