Flights cancelled and delayed as frigid temperatures hit Prairies

More flights were delayed and cancelled Sunday as frigid temperatures continued to hammer airports across the Prairies. WestJet issued an update on its website at 1:10 p.m., announcing that 120 flights have been cancelled Sunday, on top of 122 cancellations Saturday that left a number of passengers bewildered and unable to reach their destinations. Arslan Zahid saw his flight from Regina Friday afternoon cancelled and had to book his own hotel for the night.

“They just said they are not rebooking, so I don’t have any ticket. My ticket got cancelled. I don’t know if I’m stuck here for a few days or until when,” Zahid said. Another passenger emailed CTV News, saying WestJet wasn't taking phone calls or responding to emails, while WestJet agents at the airport were instructing stranded passengers to email or telephone WestJet for answers





