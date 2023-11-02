– Flaunts strong reserves and reduced risk

Additionally, they have $8.8 billion tied up in reverse repurchase agreements linked to these bills. Another $8.2 billion is invested in U.S. Money Market funds, each valued at $1 per note. Also, it maintains $292 million in cash and bank deposits.
Furthermore, Tether possesses $65 million in the form of Treasury bills from countries other than the United States. In total, the sum of cash and cash equivalents was around $74 billion. This accounts for 85.73% of its total reserves, amounting to $86.4 billion. Notably, Tether also has holdings of $1.7 billion inThe report also revealed that secured loans now account for $5.1 billion of USDT reserves. It is important to note that unsecured loans have decreased by approximately $336 million compared to previous loans.has also announced that there would be a further reduction in loans by the end of 31 October. An additional $1.
Also, the trading volume in the last 24 hours, as reported, exceeded $27.6 billion. Additionally, data from CryptoQuant revealed that USDT has successfully maintained its peg with no significant deviation.Furthermore, the daily trading volume was around $39 billion, surpassing the total market capitalization of the second-ranked stablecoin. What also stood out from the report was the reserve maintained outside the US. The move might be due to the regulatory landscape of the country.
