HEAD TOPICS

– Flaunts strong reserves and reduced risk

CryptoAmb2 min.

Tether, in its Q3 report, showed that its reserve had been diversified with continuous attempts to reduce debt exposure.

News Source

CRYPTOAMB

Additionally, they have $8.8 billion tied up in reverse repurchase agreements linked to these bills. Another $8.2 billion is invested in U.S. Money Market funds, each valued at $1 per note. Also, it maintains $292 million in cash and bank deposits.

Furthermore, Tether possesses $65 million in the form of Treasury bills from countries other than the United States. In total, the sum of cash and cash equivalents was around $74 billion. This accounts for 85.73% of its total reserves, amounting to $86.4 billion. Notably, Tether also has holdings of $1.7 billion inThe report also revealed that secured loans now account for $5.1 billion of USDT reserves. It is important to note that unsecured loans have decreased by approximately $336 million compared to previous loans.has also announced that there would be a further reduction in loans by the end of 31 October. An additional $1.

Also, the trading volume in the last 24 hours, as reported, exceeded $27.6 billion. Additionally, data from CryptoQuant revealed that USDT has successfully maintained its peg with no significant deviation.Furthermore, the daily trading volume was around $39 billion, surpassing the total market capitalization of the second-ranked stablecoin. What also stood out from the report was the reserve maintained outside the US. The move might be due to the regulatory landscape of the country.

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Tether Says Its Reserves in Cash, Equivalents Are at the Highest EverTether Holdings Ltd. said that almost 86% of its reserves were held in cash and cash equivalents in the third quarter, the highest percentage ever for the operator of the largest stablecoin.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Vancouver Park Board fore-goes using golf course land for housing'As the city builds out to higher densities, these golf courses are critical large green space reserves for generations to come,' states a report to the Vancouver Park Board.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Tether Says Its Reserves in Cash, Equivalents Are at the Highest EverTether Holdings Ltd. said that almost 86% of its reserves were held in cash and cash equivalents in the third quarter, the highest percentage ever for the operator of the largest stablecoin.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

CRYPTOAMB: Crypto exchange OKX has enough funds to back deposits, report showsCrypto exchange OKX published its 12th consecutive Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, showing 1:1 backing of user deposits.
Source: CryptoAmb | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: David Rosenberg: Profitable opportunities can arise when interest rates are higher for longerThe risk-reward trade-off in bonds relative to stocks has rarely been so alluring
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

LEGINSURRECTION: ACLU Targets Tennessee Law Aimed at Reducing HIV Transmission by ProstitutesThe challengers argue the law criminalizes no-risk conduct, targets a disadvantaged group, and is counterproductive.
Source: LegInsurrection | Read more ⮕