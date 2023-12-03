Flaunt Your Festive Hairstyles at Holiday Parties

Festive fêtes are the ultimate setting to flaunt the over-the-top hairstyles you’ve waited all year to try. So, if an invitation to saidWhen it comes to holiday party hairstyles, sculptural updos are favoured, over-embellishment is encouraged, and sophisticated simplicity is admired.

From glitter-coated sleek styles fresh from the runway and ponytails decorated with bejewelled accessories, to celebrity-approved looks worn by VIPs likeor you’ll be recreating this corkscrew look with an ultra-thin curling wand, Christmas soirée season is prime time to put your best head of curls forward. To achieve this mane-like look styled by Irinel de León on Madison Pettis, split your hair down the middle to create a centre part. Then, incorporate a little holiday party sparkle by adding bedazzled hair clips or bobby pins on either side of your head.Copy Pettis’ style by sliding these blinged-out bobby pins by Kitsch onto the top of your head. Both festive and functional, these slip-proof pins will stay put so you can dance the night awa





