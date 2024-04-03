Five Ontario Hospitals to Notify Patients of Ransomware Attack

Five Ontario hospitals affected by a ransomware attack last fall say they're mailing more than 326,000 letters to notify patients whose personal information was stolen. The cyberattack targeted Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital on Oct. 23. The hospitals say in a joint statement that except for Bluewater Health, electronic medical records were not affected in the attack.

However, they say personal health information stored elsewhere on the hospitals' systems was stolen and some of that data was published on the dark web. The hospitals estimate that a total of 326,800 patients had their information stolen, but note that some of those people may have been counted more than once if they were seen at multiple hospitals. Patients who attended more than one of the affected hospitals can expect to receive multiple notification letters

