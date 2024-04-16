Fisherman Refuses to Go Crab Fishing Due to Pricing Dispute

Dana Rice refused to go crab fishing in 2023 because it just wasn’t worth it when he crunched the numbers.

On Sunday evening, the protest was called off after FFAW-Unifor confirmed it had reached a deal on crab pricing with the Association of Seafood Producers , the organization that represents fish processors in Newfoundland and Labrador. The new deal struck by the union guarantees crab harvesters no less than $3 per pound, but Rice said it’s still not a fair price.

“I’m 52 and I have never left The Rock for nothing, only a holiday,” he said. “I might as well go and get my foot in the door because this is not going to last and we’re eventually going to get squeezed out of this fishery. That’s coming very soon.”Peddle doesn’t fish or own an enterprise, but grew up around the fishery and wants her grandchildren to experience this way of life.

“We were very concerned about the implications for our workers,” Loder said in an interview on Monday. “Plant workers need to work, have a right to work, and we have communities that rely on processing.”

