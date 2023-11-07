Fisheries and Oceans Canada Lacks Timely and Dependable Catch Data

Jerry DeMarco's report, released Tuesday, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada lacks the ability to collect timely and dependable data on what and how much is being caught. Without reliable catch data, the department won't be able to set seasonal catch limits that will ensure a sustainable industry. The collapse of the Atlantic cod population in the 1990s has shown the importance of keeping fish stocks healthy.

Northern cod were once the backbone of Newfoundland and Labrador's fishing industry, but overfishing and mismanagement led to their collapse

