Fisheries and Oceans Canada lacks timely and dependable data on fish stocks

The federal environment commissioner, Jerry DeMarco, has reported that Fisheries and Oceans Canada lacks the ability to collect timely and dependable data about what is being caught, which puts Canada's fish stocks at risk of overfishing. The department has failed to deliver on corrective measures committed to seven years ago, and a new fishery monitoring policy has yet to be implemented.

The department's information systems are also outdated, with the implementation of a new system now 10 years behind schedule

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Canada says two people killed in explosion at Canada's high commission in NigeriaOTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says two people died in an explosion today at Canada's high commission in Nigeria. Joly wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire is now out.

CTVNEWS: Statistics Canada report reveals dental care and carbon tax issues in CanadaMore than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report. NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.

