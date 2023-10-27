First wintery blast of the season arrives in northwestern Ontario as snow, rain warnings issued

Environment Canada has upgraded this week's special weather statements in parts of northwestern Ontario to snowfall and rainfall warnings.Sanjag Thapa shovels snow following a spring storm earlier this year. This system could be bringing 10-20 cm of snow to the westernmost part of northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the upgraded warnings Friday for Sioux Lookout, Kenora, Nakina, Ear Falls, Dryden and Armstrong. It says 10-20 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas, and it could come down at a rate of two to four centimetres per hour at its peak, though it will taper off to flurries later Friday afternoon.

Freezing rain warnings have been issued for the areas around Superior North, Nipigon, Manitouwadge and Greenstone, with freezing raing, snow and ice pellets forecast throughout the morning.This type of weather is not particulalry unusual in northwestern Ontario around this time of year but it is the first such storm of the season,This system also hit southern Manitoba overnight Thursday. headtopics.com

Read more:

CBCTBay »

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisisTORONTO — Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Read more ⮕

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisisSeveral First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Read more ⮕

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisisTORONTO — Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Read more ⮕

IKEA to establish pick-up location in Thunder BayThe pick-up site is the first anywhere in Northern Ontario Read more ⮕

Ontario Sen. Ian Shugart, former top public servant, dead at 66OTTAWA — The Speaker of the Senate announced today that Ian Shugart, an Ontario senator and former top public servant, has died at the age of 66. The Senate is expected to hold a moment of silence for Shugart before adjourning for the day. Read more ⮕

Ontario finance minister calls for meeting with Freeland over Alberta's proposed CPP exitAlberta’s proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) could cause “serious harm” to working people and retirees, Ontario’s finance minister said in an open letter published Wednesday. Read more ⮕