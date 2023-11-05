HEAD TOPICS

First Nations Groups Push for Restoration of Salmon Runs in Columbia River

globeandmail1 min.

First Nations groups in Canada are pushing for the restoration of salmon runs that have been blocked by dams in the United States. Possible solutions, such as 'salmon cannons', are expensive and may not be effective. Representatives from the Ktunaxa and Syilx Okanagan nations are advocating for salmon restoration in negotiations for a modern Columbia River Treaty. The treaty, which regulates the cross-border Columbia River, is set to expire in 2024.

