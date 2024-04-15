First instalment of 2024 Canada carbon rebate delivered to eligible Canadians

OTTAWA — The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.

The payments are based on household size and for a family of four range from $190 in New Brunswick to $450 in Alberta. Ottawa has been battling with banks about how the deposits are labelled since they moved to quarterly payments for the rebates in 2022. The deposits will be labelled different depending on where you bank, with some going with the full Canada Carbon Rebate name, others shortening it"CDACarbonRebate" or"Canada CCR/RCC."The rebates are sent to offset what people pay in carbon pricing when they buy fuel so they're not less worse off as a result.

