First Australian nationals leave Israeli-besieged Gaza for Egypt

At least 320 foreign nationals left the Palestinian enclave to cross into Egypt on Wednesday, the first to benefit from a deal mediated by Qatar. Watts said there were still 65 Australians trapped in Gaza and the government had urged them, using all available communication channels, to move toward the Rafah crossing as soon as possible.

"We are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels," Watts told ABC television."It is not always perfect. This is a conflict zone." Watts said the government was not planning for more assisted flights at the moment as there were enough commercial options available. Since the conflict began on Oct. 7, the Australian government has conducted several repatriation flights.

Israel sent ground forces into Hamas-ruled Gaza late last week after weeks of air and artillery strikes to retaliate for a surprise Hamas attack in which Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes. Watts said he also"strongly encouraged" Australians in Lebanon to leave the country after deadly clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

"We can't make any guarantees that Beirut airport will remain open if the conflict spreads to the south of Lebanon and departure options become much more complex and more difficult at that point," Watts said.(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: First Australian nationals leave Israeli-besieged Gaza for EgyptExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: First evacuees leave Gaza through Rafah crossing as Israeli offensive intensifiesOn Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea, following long-range drone and missile attacks claimed by the Houthis in Yemen.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas says it fires on Israeli troops pressing Gaza ground assaultExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas Militants Attack Israeli Forces in GazaHamas militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles towards Israeli forces in north and south Gaza as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked Gaza City. Concerns are raised about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak discusses Israel's ground invasion of GazaFormer Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak discusses the duration of Israel's ground invasion of Gaza, the risks of hostages being killed, the loss of trust in Netanyahu and the IDF, and the path to peace in the Middle East.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Hamas Fires Anti-Tank Missiles at Israeli Forces in GazaHamas militants in Gaza have fired anti-tank missiles at Israel's invading forces, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire. Israel has intensified its ground operations in Gaza in response to a deadly gun rampage by Hamas three weeks ago. The clashes have deepened the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕