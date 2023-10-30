Firefighters battling massive fire on Lime Street in St. John’s

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The St. John's Regional Fire Department is on the scene of a massive fire near the corner of Lime Street and Livingstone Street in downtown St. John's.

While much of the building is on fire, large red flames can be seen bursting from the top floor on the front and side. Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at the intersection of Livingstone Street in Line Street in Thomas in. No word on injuries.

Yarmouth Town Council Approves Bylaw Allowing Off-Highway Vehicles on Water StreetThe Town of Yarmouth is pleased to announce that off-highway vehicles (OHVs) will now be permitted to travel along Water Street, connecting two rail trails and local businesses. The new bylaw, unanimously approved by Yarmouth Town Council, allows OHVs that meet specific requirements to access Water Street. This decision comes after years of advocacy and the passing of Bill 273, which grants towns the power to enact their own bylaws for OHV access. Read more ⮕

Detour on Duckworth Street for National War Memorial refurbishmentA detour has been implemented on Duckworth Street between Kings Road to Holloway Street for the National War Memorial refurbishment project. Pedestrian access to businesses in the area will be maintained. The construction is expected to last a few weeks. Read more ⮕

Lheidli T’enneh Elder Calls on Community to Support Street-Level Outreach ProgramLheidli T’enneh elder Billy Baker, a former substance user, is urging the community to donate to the Fire Pit, a street-level outreach program in Prince George. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Fire Pit provides support and meals to those in need. Baker has already raised over $2,000 and hopes to raise more to continue the program's important work. Read more ⮕

Birch Street Manor to Host Haunted Museum FundraiserBirch Street Manor is organizing the Haunted Museum as a fundraiser for Fringe North and the Sault Ste. Marie Museum. The event will run from Oct. 28-31, featuring jump scares, lights, and special effects. Read more ⮕

Apartment Fire on MacLaren StreetA fire broke out in an apartment on MacLaren Street, Ottawa. The fire was quickly brought under control and residents were allowed back inside. One person was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. Read more ⮕

Jordan Belfort Warns Investors About Wall Street FeesJordan Belfort, the former broker and author of 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' warns average investors about the excessive fees and commissions charged by Wall Street, which can significantly impact their returns. Read more ⮕