Firefighters and EHS Officials Meet to Address Ambulance Wait Times

Andrew Cranton and other leaders of Annapolis County fire departments met with EHS officials to discuss concerns over ambulance wait times . The meeting was organized after a single-vehicle crash in Litchfield where firefighters had to wait 90 minutes for the first ambulance to arrive.

Change is expected to happen as a result of the meeting.

Annapolis County Fire Departments EHS Officials Ambulance Wait Times Meeting Concerns Single-Vehicle Crash Litchfield Change

