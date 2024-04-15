'Fire in the sky:' Canadian family in Israel says it's business as usual after attack

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...The rumbles and tremors rattling Leah Appel's Jerusalem apartment building jolted her from sleep at around 1:45 on Sunday morning. Iran had just unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles at targets inside Israel .

Whatever vehicle you drive, some insurance companies are asking car owners to install an aftermarket tracking device called a"tag" system as a precaution. Some insurance companies are also offering discounts or reimbursing the partial costs of a tag, which can cost a few hundred dollars.The head of a major employers group says the latest spat between Quebec and Ottawa over immigration is based on politics and not the reality of the labour market.

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territoryIsrael's foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country's forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Air Canada resumes flights to Israel after six-month pause due to Israel-Hamas warAir Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause.

