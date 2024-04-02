Fire Engulfs Istanbul Nightclub During Renovations, Killing 29

A fire engulfed a popular Istanbul nightclub during renovations, trapping workers and employees inside and killing at least 29 people. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

