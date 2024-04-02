Head Topics

Fire Engulfs Istanbul Nightclub During Renovations, Killing 29

Accidents News

A fire broke out at a popular Istanbul nightclub during renovations, resulting in the death of at least 29 people. Workers and employees were trapped inside the building. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire, Istanbul, Nightclub, Renovations, Deaths, Investigation

A fire engulfed a popular Istanbul nightclub during renovations, trapping workers and employees inside and killing at least 29 people. Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

