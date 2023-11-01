Fire Engulfs Balcony At The Well In Toronto

Teams are in the process of conducting a detailed assessment of the fire damage, Sammons said. At present, it appears that only balcony glazing and contents were affected, and there was no damage within any of The Well’s residential units. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

"We would like to thank our teams and the Fire Departments for their quick response and remind residents of all high-rise buildings to not discard cigarettes from balconies," Sammons said.is a 7.75-acre mixed-use development spanning the west side of Spadina Avenue from Wellington to Front Streets West.

Sammons noted that "the phase of The Well where the fire occurred is just over 50% occupied, and it will be more than a year before the entire community is completed."Ontario Removing HST On New Purpose-Built RentalsData from the LTB suggests close to an 80% spike in N12 notices for Toronto addresses in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2022.

