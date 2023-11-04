Fire destroys sheds outside Port Alberni hardware store

The Port Alberni fire department is investigating an early morning blaze that destroyed two sheds outside a hardware store. Jan Lavertu, owner of Westcoast Home Hardware Building Centre, was woken up at 3 a.m. Saturday with news that fire engines were outside his store on Johnston Road. Fire crews from Port Alberni, Cherry Creek, Sproat Lake and Beaver Creek attended. The Port Alberni fire department said in a social media notice about 4:30 a.m. that the fire was out.

Lavertu said that while the main store was not damaged, two 200-square-foot sheds adjacent to the store went up in flames. He suspects that someone deliberately set the structures on fire, but said he did not have security cameras in the area. The sheds were used primarily to store soon-to-be disposed of items and fixtures. “Unfortunately, it was the one area we weren’t concerned about,” he said. “It’s a big property, so it’s hard to catch every little thing.” Lavertu said the store was remains open for business. “There was a slight smell of smoke inside the building, but soon as we opened the doors, fresh air came in and it all disappeared,” he said. mjlo@timescolonist.co

