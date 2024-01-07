Fire at Multi-Residential Construction Site in Sage Hill

A 2-alarm fire burned a multi-residential construction site in Sage Hill early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the scene and used aerial ladders and platforms to limit the spread of the fire. Nearby buildings and vehicles were also damaged.





