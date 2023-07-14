Finding Compassion at a Tibetan Buddhist Retreat Centre

I’m sitting with a 21-year-old Berliner of Vietnamese and German descent thinking of him as my son. This is not because I have a son (I don’t) or our eyes are similar (they are not) or because I am old enough to be his mother (I am). It’s because we have both found ourselves together at a Tibetan Buddhist retreat centre in the mountains of Austria.

Specifically, we are in the Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria where edelweiss flowers and alpine forest scents thrive instead of lotuses or sandalwood. A desire to increase unbiased, compassionate love is what drew both of us to this corner of the world. I’ve felt this longing since I was 28, when I lost my mother to breast cancer, 32 years ago. The Berliner caught on in his teens owing to bullying in school, which eventually led him to a book that made powerful statements about the meditation teachings of Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche, who was an accomplished Buddhist master., which, according to its website offers, “Authentic Dharma in astonishing surroundings.” (Dharma is the term for Buddhist teachings). There is much more than tha





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India's Tibetan refugees demand discussion on Tibet during G20 summitNEW DELHI (Reuters) - More than a hundred Tibetan refugees staged a protest in New Delhi on Friday, demanding that the

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

US Slaps Visa Curbs on Chinese Who Force Tibetan Kids to ConformWashington will impose visa limits on some officials in China for their part in forcing Tibetan children to assimilate into mainstream Chinese society, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China urges US to revoke visa curbs on officials over Tibetan 'assimilation' issueBEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, celebrates 88th birthdayArtists played traditional welcome music as the Dalai Lama arrived to preside over the celebrations in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, celebrates 88th birthdayThe Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, celebrates 88th birthdayDalai Lama celebrates 88th birthday, joking he looks ‘barely 50′

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »