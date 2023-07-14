Finding Compassion at a Tibetan Buddhist Retreat Centre

I’m sitting with a 21-year-old Berliner of Vietnamese and German descent thinking of him as my son. This is not because I have a son (I don’t) or our eyes are similar (they are not) or because I am old enough to be his mother (I am). It’s because we have both found ourselves together at a Tibetan Buddhist retreat centre in the mountains of Austria.
Specifically, we are in the Salzkammergut region in Upper Austria where edelweiss flowers and alpine forest scents thrive instead of lotuses or sandalwood. A desire to increase unbiased, compassionate love is what drew both of us to this corner of the world. I’ve felt this longing since I was 28, when I lost my mother to breast cancer, 32 years ago. The Berliner caught on in his teens owing to bullying in school, which eventually led him to a book that made powerful statements about the meditation teachings of Tulku Urgyen Rinpoche, who was an accomplished Buddhist master., which, according to its website offers, “Authentic Dharma in astonishing surroundings.” (Dharma is the term for Buddhist teachings). There is much more than tha
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »