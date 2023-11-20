Finance Minister to Present Mini-Budget Focusing on Housing and Affordability

Politicians don’t usually need to be told to focus on the short term, but Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is facing a public demand for urgency. She has said the mini-budget she will present Tuesday will focus on housing and affordability.

But the question many will be asking is when – when will the government’s affordability measures make a difference? The rising costs of food and shelter over the past year are making things tough, right now, for the very people Prime Minister, she can put forward measures to increase homebuilding, but they will take years to make a difference, and the Liberals haven’t yet screwed up the courage to tackle some of the measures that would have quicker impact. And on food prices, the government doesn’t have a lot of levers to reduce prices – so it will put on a show. The Liberals have talked up the need to increase competition in the grocery sector, but their proposed competition law, Bill C-56, is not revolutionary and certainly won’t have an immediate effec





globepolitics » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to table Liberals' fall economic statement Nov. 21OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »