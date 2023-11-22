Finance Minister Freeland unveils fall economic statement to support middle-class Canadians

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled a fall economic statement on Tuesday that aims to support middle-class Canadians amid soaring consumer prices and looming mortgage renewals. She announced $168 million in new spending over six years for programs focused on at saving Canadians money. The Liberals have proposed several amendments to the Competition Act in an attempt to improve consumer choice and lower prices.

Proposed legislative changes would also broaden the reach of the law so more private parties can bring cases before the Competition Tribunal and receive payment if they win. The government also wants to make sure that when Canada opens market access to trade partners, Canadian companies are given similar access abroad





