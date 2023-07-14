Finance Minister and NDP Leader emphasize competition law changes to address grocery prices

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both stressed the importance of competition law changes to address grocery prices ahead of Tuesday’s fall economic statement. Ms. Freeland said Ottawa needs to bring in a “major change” to Canada’s competition law as she responded to a reporter’s question Wednesday about the high cost of groceries. The Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister made the comments in Mascouche, Quebec Wednesday just minutes after Mr.

Singh held a news conference in Toronto calling for new competition law changes to be included in Tuesday’s fall economic statement. Mr. Singh said competition reform to address grocery prices and new measures to expand the supply of affordable housing are his party’s two priorities for the update. He said the NDP and the Liberals are continuing to negotiate over promised pharmacare legislation, but he does not expect that to be part of Tuesday’s update. Ms. Freeland is scheduled to table the fall economic and fiscal update on Tuesday in the House of Commons

