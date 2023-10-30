Finance Jobs in City of London Are Drying Up as Gloom Sets In

Tax Shortfall Lumps South Africa With No-Good-News BudgetHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesSingapore Warns of Global Tightening Risk on Inflation SurpriseEvergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong CourtOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripUeda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, YenSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike...

5% of Housing Is Vacant, Suggesting Property HoardedChina’s ICBC Posts Scant Profit Gain on Shrinking MarginsSweden’s Oscar Properties Teeters on Brink After Slashing ValuesFive Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekHSBC Says China Property Sector May Worsen, Sets Aside FundsGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSingapore Warns of...

Alberta Finance Minister to Base CPP Referendum Decision on Public OpinionAlberta Finance Minister Nate Horner states that the decision on whether to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be determined by public opinion following consultations with Albertans. Read more ⮕

Alberta Finance Minister to Base CPP Referendum Decision on Public OpinionAlberta Finance Minister Nate Horner states that the decision on whether to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be determined by public opinion gathered from various sources. Consultations with Albertans will play a crucial role in the decision-making process. Read more ⮕

Alberta Finance Minister to Decide on CPP Referendum Based on Public OpinionAlberta Finance Minister Nate Horner states that the decision on whether to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be determined by public opinion after consultations with Albertans. Read more ⮕

Alberta Finance Minister Open to Discussing Province's Potential Withdrawal from Canada Pension PlanAlberta's finance minister expresses willingness to engage in discussions with provincial and federal counterparts regarding the province's proposal to potentially withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan. Read more ⮕

Xi Seen Tightening Grip on Finance at Twice-a-Decade ConferencePresident Xi Jinping is set to further tighten his control of China’s $61 trillion financial industry as he gathers state leaders and top bankers to set the direction over the next five years. Read more ⮕

London-based Investment Firm Unveils Surprise Plan for Telecom ItaliaMerlyn Advisors Ltd, led by former JPMorgan banker Alessandro Barnaba, proposes to halt the sale of Telecom Italia's landline network and replace the CEO. The plan suggests a merger with Open Fiber, excluding the smaller rival's metropolitan areas, to eliminate antitrust risks. Italy's state lender, Cassa Depositi Prestiti, would have a strategic role in the new company. Merlyn proposes former Telecom Italia deputy managing director Stefano Siragusa as the new CEO. Read more ⮕