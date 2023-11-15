Finance Firms Acknowledge ‘Awful’ Culture in UK Sexism Inquiry

Finance firms in the UK acknowledge the 'awful' culture in a sexism inquiry. Barclays starts marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. The economy of Colombia unexpectedly shrinks, raising the odds of a rate cut. Peru's recession deepens as the economy shrinks more than forecasted. Activist investor ValueAct builds a stake in Walt Disney. Chuck Schumer seeks a deal for a quick Senate vote to avoid a shutdown. Pimco's Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts.

Troops enter a Gaza hospital in Israel, building frustration in the US. Russia's key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

BNNBLOOMBERG: Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges RestraintGaza hospitals are in focus as President Biden urges restraint in Israel . Mitsubishi Heavy backs battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks and secures billions elsewhere. Dollar tumbles as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. House passes spending plan, easing the threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin sees Miami as a possible replacement for NYC as a finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders bet that Fed hikes are done. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink US yields. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary . Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress ' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Analyst Picks Industrial Stocks, European Stocks Jump, Financial Literacy in Schools, Financial Advice from AI, Affordable Concert Tickets, Tax-Loss Selling, Meditation in Decision Making, Role of HELOCs, Budget Flights, Financial Uncertainty in Canada, 'Architectural Marvel' for Sale, Apartment Rent Growth, Ottawa Commits $1Analyst picks industrial stocks that will benefit from accelerated spending. European Stocks Jump as US CPI Data Bolsters Peak Rates View. Kids should learn financial literacy in school over 'parallelograms and rhombuses': author. Financial advice from AI may be educational but not holistic, experts say. Timing, patience key to nabbing affordable concert, sports resale tickets: fans. It’s never too early to think about tax-loss selling: Dale Jackson. Money manager of $205M in assets explains how meditation informs his decisions. HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit: Dale Jackson. HELOCs can play a vital role in your finance toolkit. Looking for flights on a budget? Consider price freezing and other newer trends. Financial uncertainty new normal for many Canadians , RBC survey shows. 'Architectural marvel' near Whistler Mountain for sale for $11.9 million. Apartment rent growth expected to slow in 'near term': report. Ottawa commits $1

