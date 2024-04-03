Fighter Kape Withdraws from Match Due to Injury

This is the first time I’ve ever pulled out of a fight. I broke the cartilage of my rib and I couldn’t move for a week. On Thursday last week, my surgery went extremely well. Bare in mind that all my fights that got cancelled in the past were due to my opponents.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sherdogdotcom / 🏆 66. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matheus Nicolau-Manel Kape Rematch Rescheduled as UFC on ESPN 55 HeadlinerA key flyweight fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship will serve as a main attraction in April.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Alex Perez Steps in for Manel Kape, Meets Matheus Nicolau at UFC on ESPN 55UFC on ESPN 55 has a new flyweight main event.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

UFC 299 Weigh-in Results: Title Fight Set; 1 Fighter HeavyThe Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view with an exciting bantamweight title fight sitting atop the UFC 299 card.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Japan approves plan to sell fighter jets to other nations in latest break from pacifist principlesJapan to begin selling next-generation fighter jets to other countries

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Japan relaxes military export curbs for planned jet fighterExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Japan approves plan to sell fighter jets to other nations in latest break from pacifist principlesJapan’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to sell future next-generation fighter jets that it's developing with Britain and Italy to other countries, in the latest move away from the country's postwar pacifist principles.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »