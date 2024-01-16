Fight Facts: Knockouts, Submissions and Lack of Head Movement

Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.

The event featured a punctuation mark of a knockout for a soon-to-be title challenger, a gritty submission by an equally gritty vet that would make even the most jaded fan smile and a serious lack of head movement. Ankalaev has not tasted defeat in 12 straight fights, including a draw and no contest on the way





Sherdog Fight Finder Completes Database OverhaulThe Sherdog Fight Finder team has completed a massive project that will positively overhaul our database – to be clear, no actual changes in function will occur, as it pertains solely to methods of victory.

Strickland and Du Plessis to Headline UFC Fight Night in TorontoStrickland and Du Plessis will face off in the main event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Strickland enters the fight with a three-fight winning streak, while Du Plessis has eight consecutive victories. Both fighters are aiming to establish themselves as top contenders in the middleweight division.

Superlek to Face Segawa in Muay Thai FightSuperlek will take on Segawa in a muay thai fight after Mahmoudi's withdrawal. Superlek has a 10-fight winning streak and notable victories over Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superball TDed99. Muay thai has played a significant role in Superlek's life.

