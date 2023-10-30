FIFA bans Spain's Rubiales for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's WC final

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.

Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September after weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national team players. Rubiales can request the verdict within 10 days and then file an appeal to FIFA, soccer’s world body said. headtopics.com

