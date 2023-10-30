FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for three years for kiss, misconduct at Women’s World Cup final

FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

Rubiales also is under criminal investigation in Spain for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the team’s 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. He denied wrongdoing to a judge in Madrid who imposed a restraining order for Rubiales not to contact Hermoso.

Rubiales was removed from office by FIFA judges during their investigation, and they also cited a third incident – “carrying the Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations” – in a ruling to explain why he was provisionally suspended. headtopics.com

Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September after three weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national-team players. Rubiales also had to give up his vice presidency of European soccer body UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($265,000) each year. UEFA later thanked Rubiales for his service in a statement.

