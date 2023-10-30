FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final

Eddie Jones resigns as Australia head coach after Rugby World Cup disasterEngland collapses again as India maintains perfect record at the Cricket World CupIsrael expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals

Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day. headtopics.com

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.Thousands of Sikh voters are expected to turn out today in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey, to vote in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

Vatican Synod Ends Without Clear Stands on Women Deacons and LGBT CommunityA month-long Vatican meeting on the future of the Roman Catholic Church concluded without clear positions on women deacons and LGBT community. The Synod of Bishops, which included 300 bishops and lay participants, allowed women and lay people to vote on Church affairs for the first time. The final document released had 81 paragraphs, with two mentioning the possibility of women being ordained deacons, receiving the most negative votes. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich expressed surprise at the relatively high number of votes in favor of women deacons. Read more ⮕

Colombian President announces rescue of Luis Diaz's mother after kidnappingColombian President Gustavo Petro announced the rescue of Luis Diaz's mother, who had been kidnapped in northern Colombia. The search for his missing father is still ongoing. Diaz, a Liverpool soccer player, signed with the Premier League club in January 2022. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Forward Luis Diaz's Parents Kidnapped in ColombiaLiverpool forward Luis Diaz was left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Diaz's mother had been rescued, but officials were still searching for his missing father. Manager Juergen Klopp expressed concern for Diaz and stated that it was a worrying situation for everyone at the club. Read more ⮕

Gut-Behrami Wins Women's World Cup Giant Slalom in SoeldenSwitzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami claimed victory in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, making it her third win in 10 years. She trailed the Italian by 0.73 after the opening leg but made up three-quarters of a second with a strong second run. Gut-Behrami became the third skier to win in 13 different seasons, joining Renate Goetschl and Lindsey Vonn. Mikaela Shiffrin, who had the second-fastest time at the first split, finished in fourth place. Read more ⮕