FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss, misconduct at Women's World Cup final

| CBC Sports LoadedFIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," FIFA said in a statement.

Rubiales was removed from office by FIFA judges during their investigation, and they also cited a third incident — "carrying the Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations" — in a ruling to explain why he was provisionally suspended. headtopics.com

Rubiales also had to give up his vice presidency of European soccer body UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($265,000) each year. UEFA later thanked Rubiales for his service in a statement. That bid has since been picked by FIFA as the only candidate to host the 2030 tournament in a plan that now also includes its former opponents Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Vatican Synod Ends Without Clear Stands on Women Deacons and LGBT CommunityA month-long Vatican meeting on the future of the Roman Catholic Church concluded without clear positions on women deacons and LGBT community. The Synod of Bishops, which included 300 bishops and lay participants, allowed women and lay people to vote on Church affairs for the first time. The final document released had 81 paragraphs, with two mentioning the possibility of women being ordained deacons, receiving the most negative votes. Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich expressed surprise at the relatively high number of votes in favor of women deacons. Read more ⮕

Colombian President announces rescue of Luis Diaz's mother after kidnappingColombian President Gustavo Petro announced the rescue of Luis Diaz's mother, who had been kidnapped in northern Colombia. The search for his missing father is still ongoing. Diaz, a Liverpool soccer player, signed with the Premier League club in January 2022. Read more ⮕

Liverpool Forward Luis Diaz's Parents Kidnapped in ColombiaLiverpool forward Luis Diaz was left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Diaz's mother had been rescued, but officials were still searching for his missing father. Manager Juergen Klopp expressed concern for Diaz and stated that it was a worrying situation for everyone at the club. Read more ⮕