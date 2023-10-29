Field of Crosses Memorial Project in Kelowna

Over 220 white crosses will soon be installed near the Cenotaph at the park, for Kelowna’s fifth-annual “Field of Crosses” project.City Park in Kelowna will soon be transformed into a memorial site for people who lost their lives serving the country.

Over 220 white crosses will soon be installed near the Cenotaph at the park, for Kelowna’s fifth-annual “Field of Crosses” project. The crosses are said to be a visual remembrance for each of the names inscribed on the Kelowna Cenotaph.

The initiative originally started in Calgary in 2009, but was brought to Kelowna by the Rotary Club of Kelowna in 2018, with the help of the Okanagan Military Museum and Society, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, the BC Dragoons and Cadets and local volunteers. headtopics.com

From Nov. 2 to Nov. 12, the public is invited to walk through the rows of crosses, to reflect and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The staging area will be well lit after dark to allow the public to view the display during all hours of the day.

On Nov. 2, the opening ceremony will get underway at 11 a.m. near the Cenotaph. The event is open to the public and will be an opportunity to give recognition to the family members whose loved ones are listed on the crosses.“One of the key outcomes of our 2019 event was providing students an opportunity to walk among the crosses and research the information on the names,” states Kelowna Field of Crosses on their website. headtopics.com

“Local Grade 7-9 classes have been invited to participate for the week leading up to Remembrance Day 2023. The field trips involve morning visits to the Field of Crosses site and the Okanagan Military Museum for 30 students each day.”

