Fewer 911 calls to Surrey supportive housing building after launch of on-site clinic

Paramedics began making weekly trips to Ted Kuhn Towers nearly two years ago to discuss residents’ health-care needs, treat them or refer them to other resources. Options Community Services said that between Dec. 2021 and Dec. 2022, the towers also had about 10 fewer 911 calls per month, compared to before the clinic’s opening — a reduction of 38 per cent.
That has resulted in estimated cost savings of $450,000 to the health-care system, research from McMaster University has found. “We have the repeating customers that are coming through, diverging them from ER usage and also being able to help them with their primary care concerns without having to go to other clinics or the hospital,” said Neil Arao of Options Community Services in an interview.“We’ve noticed that there’s been people aging in place, so there’s an onset of new chronic diseases that they have … so having that in-house has been a huge success.
"Resources would be something we'd evaluate as well, so definitely when there's success in programs, things are reevaluated and the ideal is to have more resources put into place for programs like this," Khandal said.
