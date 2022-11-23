Fefe Dobson revisits her debut album 20 years later: 'I'm very proud of the younger version of myself'

Twenty years ago, Fefe Dobson came crashing onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, a collection of songs that captured a moment in time: both personally for the then-teenage newcomer, and in the music industry when the raucous hooks of pop-punk were rising to the top of the charts. The album opens with a sonic punch to the gut, 'Stupid Little Love Song.

' Guitars and pounding drums in the style of Blink-182 kick in with such force that you literally lean back, unprepared for the tidal wave of sound washing over you





CBC » / 🏆 32. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fefe Dobson And Iñigo Pascual To Star In New Canadian Film ‘Danzig’Final casting has been announced for 'Danzig', a new Canadian-made feature inspired by the 2012 Danzig Street shooting in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough. Confirmed to join the project in leading roles are actress and Juno-winning singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and Iñigo Pascual, whose credits include 'Monarch' and 'Jo Koy: In His Elements'. Director-producer Ron Dias… iamfefemusic InigoDPascual InigoDPascual 👀 iamfefemusic InigoDPascual Congrats iamfefemusic !!! iamfefemusic InigoDPascual Oooh, I need to see it!

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

With New Fefe Dobson Songs, the Singer Is in Her 'Pure Love' EraIn the early 2000s, FefeDobson made waves with her edgy style and cathartic songs. After nearly a decade away, the music legend is back and bolder than ever — and we had the pleasure of shooting her in amazing denim looks.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »

Where to eat and shop in Toronto according to singer and songwriter Fefe DobsonGhost singer and songwriter Fefe Dobson is no stranger to the city, having grown up in Scarborough before achieving Canadian acclaim with her top-c...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Women in Music Canada reveals nominees for inaugural honours | CBC MusicWomen in Music Canada (WIMC), a non-profit working to create gender equality in the Canadian music industry, has revealed the long list of nominees for the organization's inaugural honours. | CBCMusic Music To be a woman, all you have to say now is that you're a woman. Seems like an unnecessary organization, doesn't it? Music 🤢🤮 Defund the CBC Music Maybe it's just that the ladies are less attracted to work in the music industry.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

5 songs to soundtrack your Pisces season | CBC MusicEmpathetic, dreamy and artistic are traits often associated with Pisces, so it's no wonder Pisces artists create some of the most emotional tunes. | CBCMusic Music check and see if they are all wearing red shoes Music Defund the CBC Music 🤦‍♂️

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Fall 2023 album guide: 19 new releases you need to hearDrake, Rêve and Fefe Dobson all have albums coming out that we're looking forward to this fall.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »