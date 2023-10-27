Feds to increase pressure on both sides in Seaway strike if no progress in resumed talks: SLSMC

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is attending the talks in Toronto but told reporters earlier this week that his role isn’t to intervene but rather to get the two sides together to make a deal.Striking St. Lawrence Seaway workers picket outside the St. Lambert Lock in St. Lambert, Quebec, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A strike has shut down all shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway, interrupting exports of grain and other goods from Canada and the United States via the Great Lakes to the world.

The federal government will ratchet up the pressure on both sides in the Seaway strike if no progress is made in upcoming labour talks that resumed on Friday, says the company responsible for managing the Great Lakes shipping route.

Jean Aubry-Morin, vice-president of external relations of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC), said there is a lot of pressure on the both parties to “make things happen,” and if no progress is made soon, the government will only press harder. headtopics.com

“If we were to wait a week with no realistic movement, you can see a lot of pressure to make things happen,” he said.

