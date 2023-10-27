Feds post $4.3 billion deficit as high interest rates grow public debt charges

Coffee as an ally for the liver: A campaign by the Canadian Liver FoundationPublic debt charges grew by $4.1 billion, or 27.

7 per cent, largely due to higher interest rates.Danielle Smith says Alberta’s CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key numberDentists decry being left in the dark about federal dental insurance plan

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

The 2022 Bluebird Banter Haiku ContestAt the end of each season, we do a Haiku contest. The rules are: develop a Haiku that says something about the Blue Jays. A haiku is a three-line poem with seventeen syllables, written in a 5/7/5... Read more ⮕

Music streaming was 2022's top moneymaker for songwriters, composersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Feds need to address impact of St. Lawrence seaway strike, stakeholders sayLana Payne, national president of Unifor, talks to St. Lawrence seaway workers from a picket line in St. Catharines, Ont., Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Former domestic violence cop who threatened to kill ex admits it was discreditable conductA close-up of an Ottawa Police Service badge in April 2022. Read more ⮕

US New-Home Sales Surge to Fastest Clip Since February 2022US sales of new houses rose in September to the fastest pace since early 2022, suggesting there’s still some appetite for homes despite soaring mortgage rates. Read more ⮕

Former domestic violence cop who threatened to kill ex admits it was discreditable conductA close-up of an Ottawa Police Service badge in April 2022. Read more ⮕