Federal Reserve Chair Powell to Monitor Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Payroll Data

The Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday continued to play a familiar tune. "Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy," he said in a speech at Stanford University. Thursday brings new numbers on weekly jobless claims for Powell and his colleagues to chew on.

Economists think the number will come in at 214,000, up slightly from the week before but in line with the average over the last six months - and hardly commensurate with a faltering labor market.Then Friday brings the big one: March's nonfarm payroll employment data could cause markets to lurch. Analysts polled by Reuters think 200,000 jobs were added in March, a relatively big drop from 275,000 in February. But recent U.S. data has tended to come in hotter than anticipated. Wednesday did deliver a sign of a potential crack in the U.S

