Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Expects Three Interest-Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly believes three interest-rate cuts this year is a 'reasonable' expectation. The Fed is ready to do less if inflation stays sticky or more if the labor market falters or inflation falls faster than anticipated.

Daly stated that 'standing pat is the right policy for the moment' and that the economy and policy are in a good place. Inflation is slowly coming down, the labor market is strong, and growth is going strong.

