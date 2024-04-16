Federal Liberals Unveil Comprehensive Housing Plan to Address Crisis

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis , building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands .

The Liberals' 28-page plan, which comes days ahead of the federal budget, is the minority government's latest effort to set the agenda on affordability as it loses significant ground to the Conservatives over cost-of-living issues. The Liberals' plan promises to tackle the spectrum of housing affordability challenges Canadians face, from the the out-of-reach dream of homeownership to skyrocketing rental costs to homelessness.

The plan also earmarks more money to tackle homelessness as communities across the country struggle with encampments and limited shelter spaces. The federal government also promises to help families lower their energy bills, including through by launching a new program that will support energy-efficient retrofits for low to median-income households.

"So from my point of view, it was important that we do what we can to embrace the challenge and demonstrate to Canadians that even where there may be technical jurisdictional obstacles, that wasn't going to give us a reason to do anything less than the very best that we can."

