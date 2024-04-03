Federal Liberals Narrow Gap with Conservatives in Latest Poll

The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research. The Conservatives under Pierre Poilievre have maintained a safe lead over the Liberals since September, reaching a nearly 20-percentage point gap a month ago, with 42.8 per cent support compared to the Liberals' 23.8 per cent.
But new Nanos ballot tracking shows the Conservatives are now closer to 38 per cent, compared to the Liberals at 26 per cent. said in the latest episode of CTV News Trend Line."We talked about this before, when the Conservatives were at like 43 (per cent), you knew that they were never going to sustain that." He added that while the Conservatives have been in the"driver's seat" since late last summer, there's now been"some movement." "So that said, they've still got a 12-point advantage," he sai
