Federal judge weighs contempt charge against journalist over source protection

In a case with potentially far-reaching press freedom implications, a federal judge in Washington is weighing whether to hold in contempt a veteran journalist who has refused to identify her sources for stories about a Chinese American scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. The judge previously ordered former Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge, who now works at CBS, to be interviewed under oath about her sources for a series of stories about Yanping Chen.

Chen, who was investigated for years on suspicions she may have lied on immigration forms related to work on a Chinese astronaut program, has since sued the government, saying details about the probe were leaked to damage her reputation. But after Herridge refused to divulge to Chen’s lawyers how she acquired her information, the scientist’s attorneys are asking U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to hold the reporter in contempt – a sanction that could result in steep monetary fines until she complie

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEGINSURRECTİON: Federal Judge Rejects Mark Meadows’ Motion To Remove Georgia Criminal Prosecution To Federal Court'Meadows’s alleged association with post-election activities was not related to his role as White House Chief of Staff or his executive branch authority.' Appeal sure to follow.

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Biden finds a new friend in Vietnam as American CEOs look for alternatives to Chinese factoriesNEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden goes Sunday to a Vietnam that's looking to dramatically ramp up trade with the United States — a sign of how competition with China is reshaping relationships across Asia. The president has made it a point of pride that Vietnam is elevating the United States to the status of being a comprehensive strategic partner. Other countries that Vietnam has extended this designation to include China and Russia. Giving the U.S. the same status suggests that Vietnam want

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canada deepens ban on Chinese technology by barring WeChat from federal government devicesWeChat added to list that started with Huawei and TikTok as Ottawa seeks to crack down on risks to privacy and security

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: US House panel seeks ban on federal purchases of Chinese dronesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Pan American Silver to sell South American assets in trio of deals worth $593 millionPan American Silver Corp. has reached several deals to sell some of its South American assets for a combined $593 million. Find out more.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Pan American Silver to sell South American assets in trio of deals worth $593 millionPan American Silver Corp. has reached several deals to sell some of its South American assets for a combined $593 million. Find out more.

Source: financialpost | Read more »