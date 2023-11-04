Federal Heat-Pump Program Triples Cost of Heating Retrofit Policy

The federal government’s fully subsidized heat-pump pilot program for lower-income households in much of Atlantic Canada has tripled the cost of the federal heating retrofit policy, bringing the total price tag to $750-million.more than a week ago as part of what the government called an “energy affordability package.” The program is eligible only to households that currently use heating oil.

The suite of changes also exempted home heating oil from theMore than a week later, Ottawa has not yet published background documents to explain the costs and technical details of the program.made the announcement on Oct. 26, The Globe and Mail asked how much more the heat-pump program would cost. No price tag was provided. Since then, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office told The Globe that the new initiative has in fact tripled the cost of the government’s heat-pump program. Spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas has said Ottawa estimates that it will cost a further $500-million. The money will come from Ottawa’s $2.2-billion Low Carbon Economy Fund. . In a statement, Carolyn Svonkin, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, said this week that the extra $500-million will be available for four years, beginning in the current budget year. Lower-income households that qualify for a fully subsidized heat pump, will get $15,000 from Ottawa and $5,000 from their provinc

