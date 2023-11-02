Federal government was bombarded by emails from Canadians outraged by Bernardo's transfer

"Any persons at Corrections Canada who made such a misguided decision should be forced to watch the Bernardo tapes in all their horrific detail, as were the jury members who were unfortunate enough to be assigned to his case," said an Ontario resident and "loyal Liberal supporter" in one of the emails.

CBC News reported staff in then-public safety minister Marco Mendicino's office knew about Bernardo's prison transfer three months in advance — but Mendicino said he wasn't informed until after it happened.Featured Video

The emails viewed by CBC News — which were sent to Mendicino's office over roughly two weeks in June — show how memories of Bernardo's crimes still haunt many people. More than 60 people sent emails on June 5 after Mendicino made his first on-camera statement about Bernardo's transfer, calling it "shocking and incomprehensible."

His former wife Karla Homolka served 12 years in prison for her role in his crimes. Bernardo, who was designated a dangerous offender, has admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women. "I remember the morning that she went missing, we were all frantically trying to find her …," says the email to Trudeau, Mendicino and the commissioner of Corrections Canada.

In another email, a woman claimed she was in Grade 12 when she had her own run-in with Bernardo and Homolka."I got away by screaming my head off in the neighbourhood and running back to my high school," she wrote to Mendicino.The emails indicate how much political heat the federal government was facing from ordinary voters — some of whom described themselves as longtime Liberal supporters.

