Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026

The Liberals have aggressively increased their targets over the past several years, and surpassed records for the number of permanent residents admitted in a year in both 2021 and 2022. Miller said those concerns are balanced against the contributions immigrants make to Canada's economic growth and labour market.

Increasing the number of new permanent residents doesn't create a direct proportional demand for housing, Miller said. Just as new immigrants may need housing, they are also crucial in building new housing stock.

"I think the eyes of Canadians are more intensely focused on immigration. They're not xenophobic, but they're asking us to get a little more organized," he said. With this latest plan, the government appears to be acknowledging a problem that economists and academics have warned about since 2015, though the topic was long considered taboo, said University of Waterloo economics professor Mikal Skuterud.

When the number of people in the country grows at a faster rate than the infrastructure needed to support them,"it's not good for economic living standards," he said. "We don't have, I would say, sufficient fact-based evidence to say that would make a difference in a very, very complex situation," the minister said.

"The number of temporary residents in Canada is exploding, we have 2.2 million temporary residents in Canada, and huge numbers of these folks have come here with the expectation, the understandable expectation, that they will be able to make this transition to permanent resident status," Skuterud said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced number of new permanent residents to hold steady at 500,000 in 2026

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CP24: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕