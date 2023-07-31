Federal Government to Impose Tax Changes on Short-Term Rental Operators

B.C. and Vancouver have made it tougher in recent months for some property owners to operate on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO. Now it looks like the federal government is joining the fight.Citing a source within the federal government, the Star reports that Tuesday’s economic update will include measures to prevent some short-term rental operators from deducting expenses from what they earn through their rental suite.

The government’s goal is to raise the amount of income the short-term rental operator will have to claim and, therefore, pay tax on. The tax changes will take effect in 2024 and only apply to operators that are not abiding by provincial and municipal rules governing short-term rentals. The move comes a month after federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she would introduce measures to get homeowners to convert their short-term rental suites and rooms into long-term rental





