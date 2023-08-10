Federal government's recorded losses reach five-year high

The federal government’s recorded losses of public revenue, money, and property reached a five-year high last year, hitting $534.2-million, with the most notable year-over-year spike seen in lost or stolen public property, as detailed in the 2023 Public Accounts. But while the value of public property losses in 2022-23 more than tripled and public money losses more than doubled compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year, losses in federal revenue were down by more than half.

Tabled in the House of Commons by Treasury Board President Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) on Oct. 24, the latest Public Accounts detail the federal spending and losses between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023. Losses in revenue, money, and property are outlined in the third volume of the accounts. Starting with the good news: total lost federal revenue dropped from $39.7-million in 2021-22 to $14.3-million in the most recent fiscal year—the lowest level on the books for the last five years, and a sharp decline from the five-year high of $110.4-million in such losses recorded in 2018-2

