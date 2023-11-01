Federal government freezes immigration target at 500,000 permanent residents in 2026

The new Immigration Levels Plan for 2024-26, which sets out government targets for immigration over the next three years, says: “starting in 2026, the government will stabilize permanent resident levels at 500,000, allowing time for successful integration, while continuing to augment Canada’s labour market.”

A September Nanos poll for The Globe and Mail found more than half of Canadians want the federal government to accept fewer immigrants than it is planning for in 2023 – a rise from one in three respondents in March.

The program encourages migrants to settle outside expensive metropolitan centres such as Toronto, where affordable housing is in short supply. The program also allows local communities to play a role in recommending for permanent residency those immigrants who have job offers, and to impose additional eligibility requirements.

Former federal economist Henry Lotin, founder of consulting firm Integrative Trade and Economics, has alerted Ottawa that its official figures may be dramatically under-counting temporary residents, including those whose visas have run out and are awaiting new paperwork.

He said not enough workers with house-building skills are coming here and he is looking at whether new streams for skilled immigrants could be created. Bloc Québécois House Leader Alain Therrien challenged Mr. Miller in Parliament Wednesday about why he had not consulted Quebec on the federal immigration targets.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced number of new permanent residents to hold steady at 500,000 in 2026

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CP24: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Federal government to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Work on new White Pines Technology Centre to continue until 2026Project to be completed mainly during summer months of each year; celebrity builder Mike Holmes and The Holmes Group are project consultants

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: CP NewsAlert: Canada's immigration targets to level out in 2026OTTAWA — New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration. More coming. The Canadian Press

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕