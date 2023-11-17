Federal Court Rules Listing Plastic Items as Toxic Unreasonable and Unconstitutional

A Federal Court judge has ruled that a federal government decision to list plastic items as toxic was 'unreasonable and unconstitutional.' Many single-use plastics were set to be banned across the country in December, but the Federal Court ruled it unconstitutional on Thursday. But it still may not mean a comeback for plastic bags and straws. A Federal Court judge has ruled that a federal government decision to list plastic items as toxic was 'unreasonable and unconstitutional.

' In a ruling released Thursday, Justice Angela Furlanetto wrote that the category of plastic manufactured items was too broad to be given a blanket toxicity label under federal law. 'There is no reasonable apprehension that all listed are harmful,' Furlanetto wrote. The case was brought forward by a group of major industrial players in plastics, including Dow Chemical, Imperial Oil and Nova Chemicals. They argued that Ottawa failed to demonstrate it had enough scientific evidence to justify the regulation





