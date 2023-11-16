Federal Court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

