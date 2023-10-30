Fed expected to hold rates at 22-year high, but leave hikes on the table

When the Federal Reserve announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday, Wall Street expects the central bank will hold rates steady while retaining the option to further raise rates if needed.

"We will make decisions about the extent of additional policy firming and how long policy will remain restrictive based on the totality of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

Fishback added he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Fed hiking again in the first quarter of 2024 and keeping rates at or above current levels for close to two years.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York on Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) headtopics.com

"There's some seasonality with GDP," said Tilley. Other economic indicators, he said, point to "an economy that is slowing and when that becomes clear, and you also have the inflation numbers, then the Fed has done hiking."The yield on 10-year Treasury notes has touched 5% in recent weeks, the highest level since 2007, while 30-year yields have traded north of 5% for much of October, also the highest in 16 years.

Fishback argues consumers and large companies are mostly immune to the Fed's rate increases, with lots of homeowners and companies having already locked in their borrowing at lower rates negotiated during the height of the pandemic. And now, consumers and businesses are getting 4%-5% on money parked in money-market funds or high-yield savings accounts, helping to fuel spending. headtopics.com

“We've got slower job growth, slower wage growth, and if an economy has slowing job growth, slowing wage growth, and businesses are facing 5% interest rates, what is the prospect of a re-acceleration? It's not very high to me," Tilley said.

